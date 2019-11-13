

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based Hooey LLC is recalling around 6,600 children's sweatshirts with drawstrings, citing strangulation hazard.



The recall involves 15 styles of youth-sized sweatshirts with the 'Hooey' brand or logo and drawstrings in the hood. The sweatshirts, which are manufactured in China, are polyester and cotton, and generally have a single front pocket.



The affected products are in boys' and girls' sizes XS, S, M, L, XL. They were sold through Boot Barn, Orscheln's, Cavenders and other western wear apparel stores from September 2017 through October 2019 for about $45. The company also sold 520 in Canada.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that the drawstring in the sweatshirt hood can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects. It poses a significant strangulation hazard to children. However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to this until date.



Hooey urged consumers to immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard.



IKEA recently recalled about 7,000 infant bibs, noting that the snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.



In another instance, Ragdoll & Rockets recalled about 14,100 units of children's loungewear as it fails to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



