

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's final consumer price data is due. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.1 percent in October.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it was steady against the pound. Against the franc, it declined.



The euro was worth 120.12 against the yen, 1.1013 against the greenback, 1.0913 against the franc and 0.8567 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX