

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of the company was 4.92 billion yen, or $45.54 million, compared to net income of 65.41 billion yen in the year-ago period.



Operating income for the quarter was 17.54 billion yen or $162.36 million, lower than last year's 42.15 billion yen.



Sales and other income for the quarter decreased to 898.24 billion yen, or $8.32 billion, from 935.68 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, the company maintained its outlook for operating income of 140.0 billion yen, compared to last year's 35.4 billion yen. The company also continues to expect net sales of 3.40 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2021, the company expects operating income of 240 billion yen.



