

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L), a global technology company, reported that its revenue for the three months ended 31 October for continuing operations was up 11 percent on an underlying basis. The management expectations for the full year remain unchanged, based on its first quarter performance. For the full year, the Group expects year on year growth to be weighted towards the first half and to result in a more even balance in overall performance between the first and second halves of the year.



Smiths Group also said the previously announced planned separation of Smiths Medical is progressing well and is on track to be completed by the end of first half of calendar year 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX