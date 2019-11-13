

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation slowed as initially estimated in October, final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.2 percent increase in September.



The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on October 30.



Energy prices declined 2.1 percent in October, while food prices rose 1.1 percent. Excluding energy, inflation was 1.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October as published earlier.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent year-on-year, the same rate of growth as seen in September. This was same as the initial estimate.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP climbed 0.1 percent in October as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX