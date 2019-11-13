

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in September driven by expansion in mining sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 1.9 percent in September compared to the previous month as mining production grew 6.8 percent.



Energy production increased 1.2 percent in September, while manufacturing output declined 0.3 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent in September.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production gained 14.4 percent monthly and fell 1.2 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX