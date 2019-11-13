

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday as another day of anti-government protests in Kong Kong as well as persistent U.S.-China trade uncertainty rattled investors.



The benchmark DAX was down 53 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,230 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Banks were among the prominent losers. Commerzbank lost 3.6 percent and Deutsche Bank declined 3.1 percent.



Tariff-sensitive automakers were also moving lower. BMW and Daimler fell around 1 percent while Volkswagen shed 1.4 percent.



Commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 tumbled 2.5 percent after Italy's Mediaset ruled out a full takeover of the company.



Real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop fell 2.1 percent after lowering earnings and sales view for fiscal 2020.



Deutsche Wohnen rallied 2 percent after the property company decided to buy back up to a maximum of 25 million shares of the company at a total maximum purchase price of up to EUR 750 million.



Leoni slumped nearly 9 percent as it reported third-quarter consolidated net loss of 88 million euros, compared to net income of 23 million euros in the previous-year quarter.



Specialty chemicals company Lanxess lost 2.7 percent after reporting a fall in third-quarter net profit.



In economic releases, Germany's inflation slowed as initially estimated in October, final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.2 percent increase in September.



