

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose at the fastest pace in three months in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.5 percent increase in September. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 1.7 percent.



The consumer price index based on fixed interest rate, or CPIF, rose 1.5 percent annually in October, following a 1.3 percent in the preceding month. That was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent in October, following a 1.3 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX