

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices remained unchanged annually in October, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged in October, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month. The final inflation matched the flash estimate released on October 31.



The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 0.3 percent in October from 0.2 percent in the prior month. That was in line with the preliminary estimate.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October, after a 1.1 percent gain in the previous month. The initially estimated monthly inflation was 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, edged down 0.1 percent annually, following a 0.3 decrease in the preceding month. The final data came in line with the initial estimate.



