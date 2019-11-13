

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. is planning to build its next factory in Berlin, Germany, which would be a 'Gigafactory'. The company is also planning an engineering and design center near Berlin's new airport.



Tesla's co-founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk announced the news while speaking at Germany's Golden Steering Wheel awards ceremony by Bild, an Axel Springer- publication.



CNBC quoted Musk as saying, 'Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That's part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin, because Berlin has some of the best art in the world.'



For years, Musk has been talking about his plans for a European factory. Tesla in 2016 had acquired a German manufacturing and automation design firm, Grohmann Engineering, following which Musk suggested Germany to be the location for its European factory.



Tesla also said recently, it was planning to make its Model 3 electric sedans and forthcoming Model Y, a crossover SUV, at the European factory.



The company's first Gigafactory is operational near Reno in Nevada, and it has a factory that makes charging equipment and power electronics in Buffalo, New York.



Tesla's first assembly plant outside of the US is in Shanghai. The electric vehicle maker has launched its first Model 3 made-in-China at Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the company reportedly would produce as many as 3,000 vehicles per week next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX