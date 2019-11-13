

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020, which was below analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company currently projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, which includes a full year impact of the acquisitions completed in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.



Net Sales for the year are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, which includes an incremental three months of acquired battery and four months of acquired auto care. Organic net sales are expected to grow in the low single digits.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.23 per share on revenue growth of 10.6 percent to $2.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Looking forward to fiscal year 2020, we expect a fifth consecutive year of organic revenue growth and a significant increase in our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, allowing us to continue investing in our business and reduce debt,' said Alan Hoskins, Chief Executive Officer.



