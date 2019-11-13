

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKY) reported that its October sales volume increased by 2.7 percent over the previous year. The available seat kilometres were up 1.4 percent. Seat load factor increased by 1.0 percentage points to 82.8 percent.



In October 2019, the Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed around 13.3 million passengers, an increase of 1.1 percent from prior year.



For the month of October, the Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines reported an increase in sales volume by 4.4 percent. The available seat kilometres increased by 3.3 percent. Seat load factor increased by 0.9 percentage points to 82.8 percent.



The Network Airlines carried around 9.8 million passengers in October, a 2.5 percent increase from the prior-year period.



