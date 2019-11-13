

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said it welcomed the joint statement by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect bank relating to the voluntary public acquisition offer of 11.44 euros per share to comdirect shareholders.



The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of comdirect confirmed the appropriateness of the offer price, Commerzbank said in a statement.



'comdirect has assessed our offer price as financially appropriate. Now is the right time to accept our offer,' said Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank.



On 30 October, Commerzbank published the offer document relating to the voluntary public acquisition offer for all outstanding shares of comdirect bank. The offer period for the acquisition offer runs until 6 December 2019 and the completion is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 90 per cent including the comdirect shares already held by Commerzbank.



