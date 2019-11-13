Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has me particularly excited about a marijuana penny stock that has been stealing headlines since it added pot luminary Bruce Linton to its team.But before we cover Vireo Health International Inc (OTCMKTS:VREOF, CNSX:VREO), I need to tackle another major trend in the marijuana business: the growing momentum in favor of U.S. marijuana legalization.As I've said a number of times now, if federal U.S. marijuana legalization were to be passed in any form, I'd imagine that pot stocks would quickly be freed from their current funk and investors would be grinning from ear to earWhile I've covered the political.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...