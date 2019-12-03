

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michigan generated $221,000 in recreational marijuana sales on Sunday, December 1, the state's first day of legal adult-use sales, according to reports quoting a spokesperson for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs or LARA.



The LARA spokesperson reportedly said that the total sales on the first day of recreational sales in Michigan do not include the $22,100 paid to the state due to the 10 percent excise tax on adult use products. It also does not include the $14,586 generated by the 6 percent sales tax. LARA runs the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA.



More than 2,200 people in Michigan reportedly spent almost $221,000 to buy marijuana flower, marijuana-infused edibles and concentrates from four licensed retailers in the state.



Three retailers - Arbors Wellness, Greenstone Provisions, and Exclusive Brands - are all located in Ann Arbor. Another store, Michigan Supply and Provisions in Morenci, was reportedly able to start selling marijuana products only from about 7 p.m.



The sales from Michigan's first licensed adult-use retailers come about 13 months after voters approved a ballot measure legalizing adult use sales. Michigan voters approved the legalization of adult-use cannabis in November 2018.



The first licensed adult-use retailers in the state who also hold a license for a medical marijuana dispensary are allowed to transfer up to 50 percent of their existing medical marijuana to their adult-use inventory.



