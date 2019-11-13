Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU6G ISIN: KYG215151047 Ticker-Symbol: 2CH 
Frankfurt
13.11.19
15:40 Uhr
105,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00
107,00
22:57
105,00
106,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC105,00+0,96 %