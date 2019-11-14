

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said it has appointed Mike Henry as its chief executive officer, succeeding Andrew Mackenzie who is retiring at the end of the year after running the world's biggest mining company since 2013.



Henry, 53, would start his new job in January, after leading the company's Australian operations since 2016. He has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2011.



Henry joined BHP in 2003, initially in business development and then in marketing and trading of a range of mineral and petroleum commodities based in The Hague. He went on to hold various positions in the Company, including President Coal, President HSE, Marketing and Technology, and Chief Marketing Officer. Before joining to BHP, Henry served in the resources industry in Canada, Japan and Australia.



