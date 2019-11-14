

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its funds from operations adjusted for measurement gains/losses and non-recurring effects for the nine-month of 2019 rose 1 million euros to 111.7 million euros from last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved 0.3% to 146.9 million euros.



Consolidated profit also increased significantly by 13.6% to 93.3 million euros. EPRA earnings rose by 11.8% to 120.5 million euros.



Like-for-like revenue grew by 0.3% to 167.6 million euros from the prior year.



Taking into account the partial offsetting effects, the company now expects 2020 financial year sales of between 221 million euros and 225 million euros, compared to previously expected 222 million euros to 226 million euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT is now expected between 191 million euros and 195 million euros, compared to previously expected 194 million euros to 198 million euros.



Earnings before taxes or EBT without valuation gains/losses are expected between 159 million euros and 162 million euros, compared to previous estimate of 161 million euros to 164 million euros.



The company continues to expect funds from operations or FFO of between 150 million euros and 153 million euros or between 2.43 euro per share and 2.47 euros per share.



