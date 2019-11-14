

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production grew at slowest pace in October, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 4.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.8 percent rise in September. Economists had expected a 5.4 percent increase. In August, production grew 4.4 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 7.2 percent in October, after a 7.8 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had expected the sales to remain unchanged at 7.8 percent. A similar growth in sales was seen in April.



During January to October period, fixed asset investment logged an annual growth of 5.2 percent compared to 5.4 percent increase in January to September. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent.



Data showed that the jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in October from 5.2 percent in Separate.



For the January to October period, property investment increased 10.3 percent compared to 10.5 percent rise in January to September.



