MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) won YeePay, Chinese travel payment company, as a new partner for airline bookings globally.



Wirecard and YeePay will cooperate to provide payment processing services to these customers outside of China.



By working with Wirecard, YeePay can now facilitate international payments with a potential transaction volume of more than 17 billion euros which will be handled by Wirecard.



