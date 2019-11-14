

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its nine-month net profit attributable increased to 848 million euros from last year's 771 million euros.



Operating profit reached 1.168 billion euros for the period, slightly higher than the 1.056 billion euros recorded a year ago. The results were boosted by good performances in the three sectors of activity, the group said.Current operating margin rose by 0.7 points to 4.1 percent.



For the first nine months, the Group's sales rose by 9 percent to 27.6 billion euros, while it was up 5 percent on like-for-like basis, at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said it confirmed its outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX