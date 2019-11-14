Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 703712 ISIN: DE0007037129 Ticker-Symbol: RWE 
Xetra
13.11.19
17:35 Uhr
26,440 Euro
+0,170
+0,65 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RWE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RWE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,900
27,050
08:13
26,920
26,990
08:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RWE
RWE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RWE AG26,440+0,65 %