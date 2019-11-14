

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month RWE stand-alone adjusted net income totaled 854 million euros, compared to last year's 645 million euros.



RWE stand-alone adjusted EBITDA was 1.5 billion euros, up from 1.3 billion euros in the same period last year.



The company noted that EBITDA for RWE stand-alone excluded income from the operations acquired from E.ON. The company anticipates that adjusted EBITDA from September through to the end of the year will total between 200 million euros and 300 million euros.



Further, RWE raised its full-year 2019 earnings outlook, citing the reinstatement of the British capacity market and the continued strong trading performance in the nine months.



The company now expects adjusted EBITDA for RWE stand-alone of between 1.8 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros, compared to previous forecast of 1.4 billion euros to 1.7 billion euros.



RWE now anticipates that adjusted net income will range between 0.9 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros, up from previously expected 0.5 billion euros to 0.8 billion euros.



Further, the company confirmed the dividend target of 80 euro cents per share for 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX