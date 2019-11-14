

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis publishes Germany's GDP data for the third quarter. Economists forecast the largest euro area economy to contract 0.1 percent sequentially, the same pace of fall as seen in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it declined against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 119.52 against the yen, 1.0887 against the franc, 0.8570 against the pound and 1.0995 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



