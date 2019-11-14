

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit increased to 759 million pounds from last year's 714 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 78.2 pence, up from 73.5 pence a year ago.



Operating profit before tax was 760 million pounds, higher than 713 million pounds last year.



Gross investment return increased to 727 million pounds from 688 million pounds a year ago.



The company noted that its first fiscal 2020 dividend of 17.5 pence per share will be paid in respect of the first six months of the financial year, in line with its dividend policy.



Looking ahead, the company said its portfolio overall is performing well and the majority of its investments have decent momentum going into the second half.



