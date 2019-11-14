

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax of 193 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 28 September 2019, up 11 percent from 174 million pounds in the same period last year. Earnings per share increased to 36.4 pence from 31.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax for the half-year period increased to 195 million pounds from 180 million pounds in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share were 36.9 pence, compared to 32.9 pence last year.



Revenue for the half year rose 5 percent to 1.28 billion pounds from 1.22 billion pounds, and increased 3 percent at constant exchange rates or CER. Retail comparable store sales were up 4 percent for the period.



The company's board of directors approved an interim dividend of 11.3 pence per share after 28 September 2019. The interim dividend will be paid on 31 January 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 December 2019.



Looking ahead, Burberry confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2020. The company maintained its outlook for broadly stable revenue and adjusted operating margin, despite incremental pressure on gross margin from the disruptions in Hong Kong.



