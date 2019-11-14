

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc. (QQ.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for six months to 30 September 2019 rose to 62.1 million pounds or 10.9 pence per share from 50.1 million or 8.8 pence per share pounds last year.



Profit before tax was 71.3 million pounds up from 52.7 million pounds in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share for the Group were 9.2 pence, compared to 8.1 pence in the previous year.



Revenue was 486.5 million pounds, up 10% on an organic basis.



An interim dividend of 2.2 pence will be paid on 7 February 2020 to shareholders on the register at 10 January 2020.



The company maintained its expectations for fiscal year 2020 operating profit with high single digit revenue growth.



