Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1681X ISIN: DE000A1681X5 Ticker-Symbol: SNG 
Xetra
14.11.19
09:11 Uhr
5,000 Euro
+0,020
+0,40 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,885
4,955
09:44
4,875
4,955
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINGULUS
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG5,000+0,40 %