

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - German optical disc maker Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net loss was 1.9 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 4.7 million euros.



EBIT was a loss of 1.3 million euros, compared to profit of 5.2 million euros a year ago. EBITDA was loss of 0.3 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 6 million euros.



Sales in the third quarter plunged to 17.4 million euros from previous year's 44.6 million euros.



The order intake came to 6.8 million euros, down from last year's 9.6 million euros. The order backlog amounted to 38.5 million euros as of September 30, 2019, compared to previous year's 90.3 million euros.



Looking ahead, the company noted that order intake with a volume of around 57 million euros by CNBM is still expected for the fourth quarter.



