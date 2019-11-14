

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) on Thursday announced that Roman Palyvoda has been appointed as Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.



He takes the place of Chris Mawe, Chief Financial Officer, who had been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer in late October after CEO Kostyantin Zhevago stepped aside temporarily to focus on resolving certain matters in Ukraine.



Palyvoda, a Ukrainian national, joined Ferrexpo in September 2008 as the Group Management Accountant. Previously, he worked at Renault Group for over 5 years, latterly as the Financial Controller for Russia, Ukraine and the CIS.



Given the temporary nature of Palyvoda's appointment, he will not join the Ferrexpo Board of Directors.



On October 28, Ferrexpo announced that Zhevago has to focus on resolving certain matters in Ukraine relating to one of the businesses he owned until 2015. Zhevago remains on the Board as a non-independent, non-executive director.



Recently, media reports claimed that Zhevago was being investigated by Ukraine for his business dealings there. Zhevago denied any allegations of wrongdoing.



In London, Ferrexpo shares were trading at 127.05 pence, down 2.30 percent.



