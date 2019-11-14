

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Thursday as worries over U.S.-China trade war lingered and weak data from China and Japan stoked worries that a global slowdown is deepening.



Chinese industrial output and retail sales figures for October came in below estimates, while Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter.



Elsewhere, Australia's employment situation got worse in October, with the jobless rate rising from 5.2 percent to 5.3 percent and more than 19 thousand people losing their jobs.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent at 5,900 after edging down around 0.2 percent the previous day.



Bouygues rallied 1.2 percent. The telecommunications, media and construction company reported that its nine-month net profit increased to 848 million euros from last year's 771 million euros.



Electric utility EDF jumped more than 2 percent after reporting a rise in nine-month sales and confirming its FY19 and FY20 guidance.



