

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation remained stable as initially estimated in October, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, the same rate as seen in September. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in October after remaining unchanged in the preceding month. The monthly figure matched the preliminary estimate.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in October, same as in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.7 percent in October. The initial estimate was a rise of 0.6 percent.



