

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate remained stable in October, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.0 percent in October, the same rate as seen in September.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 329,600 in October from 331,500 in the previous month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applied to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased slightly to 17.4 percent in October from 17.5 percent in the prior month.



The number of employed persons fell to 5.14 million in October from 5.17 million in the preceding month.



