

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in five months in October, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.6 percent increase in September. This was in line with the initial estimate.



The latest inflation was the lowest since June, when it was 2.4 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.1 percent annually in October and those of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 5.3 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month. The monthly figure matched the preliminary estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX