

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth slowed further in the third quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous three months. A similar growth was last seen in the fourth quarter of 2017.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 3.2 percent annually in third quarter, after a 4.3 percent gain in the preceding quarter.



On a non-adjusted basis, GDP grew 3.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter versus 4.4 percent increase in the prior quarter.



