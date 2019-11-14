

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed in October, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.9 percent increase in September. In the initial estimation, inflation was 0.7 percent.



The slowdown in food prices, partly offset by a lesser drop in those of manufactured products.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October, while a fall of 0.1 percent was initially estimated.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent in October, after a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



