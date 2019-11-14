

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. took down a significant number of fake accounts as well as contents related to child porn and suicide. According to reports, the social media giant would have eliminated more than 3 billion fake accounts.



In its Community Standards Enforcement Report that shows data on the company's action on violating content across its platforms, Facebook said it removed about 11.6 million pieces of content related to child nudity and sexual exploitation of children in the third quarter. Over the last four quarters, the company detected over 99 percent of the content.



On its photo-sharing app Instagram, of which the data is included for the first time, the company removed about 512,000 child porn content in the second quarter, and about 754,000 pieces in the third quarter.



FBI Director Christopher Wray reportedly said last month that Facebook's privacy changes would turn the platform into a dream come true for predators and child pornographers.



In its report, Facebook also added data on actions against suicide and self-injury content. Facebook said it removed 2 million pieces of related content in the second quarter and 2.5 million in the third quarter. On Instagram, about 835,000 pieces were taken down in the second quarter and about 845,000 pieces in the third quarter.



Further, the company proactively detected content associated with Al Qaeda, ISIS and their affiliates above 99 percent, as well as any terrorist organization on Facebook of 98.5 percent and on Instagram of 92.2 percent, it said in the statement.



Under its regulated goods policy prohibiting illicit firearm and drug sales, the company removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content in the third quarter. Facebook also removed about 2.3 million pieces of firearm sales content.



On Instagram, about 1.5 million pieces of drug sale content, and about 58,600 pieces of firearm sales content were removed in the third quarter.



Regarding hate speech, Facebook's proactive detection rate has climbed to 80 percent from 68 percent according to its last report.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX