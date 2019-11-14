

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, International Game Technology plc (IGT) maintained its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, while cutting annual capital expenditures outlook. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.675 billion to $1.735 billion. However, it trimmed capital expenditures guidance to a range of $450 million to $500 million from the prior range between $450 million and $550 million.



The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share, payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders on record date as of November 29, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX