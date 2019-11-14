

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $303 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $321 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $3.43 billion from $3.49 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $321 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX