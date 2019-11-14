

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.29 billion, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $127.99 billion from $124.89 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $127.99 Bln vs. $124.89 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX