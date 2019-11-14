

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as U.S.-China trade worries and weak data from China and Japan stoked worries that a global slowdown is deepening.



Chinese industrial output and retail sales figures for October came in below estimates, while Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter.



Trade worries intensified after the Wall Street Journal reported that trade talks have hit a snag over Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.



The report said that China is reluctant to commit to a specific amount of agricultural products as part of the phase one trade deal.



The news raised doubts about finalizing interim deal between Beijing and Washington.



The currency showed mixed trading against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it was steady against the euro and the franc, it fell against the yen. Versus the pound, it rose.



The greenback declined to a 10-day low of 0.9870 against the franc, from a high of 0.9908 seen at 8:45 pm ET. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around the 0.96 level.



The greenback fell to a 9-day low of 108.57 against the yen, after reaching as high as 108.86 at 8:45 pm ET. If the greenback slides further, it may find support around the 106.00 level.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's tertiary industry activity rose in September.



The tertiary industry activity index rose 1.8 percent month-on-month in September. Economists had forecast 1.1 percent rise.



The greenback depreciated to a 2-day low of 1.2867 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2849. The greenback is seen finding support around the 1.30 level.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK retail sales decreased in October as a now-delayed Brexit deadline approached, defying expectations for an increase, and suggest a soft start for household spending in the fourth quarter.



Including automotive fuel, retail sales decreased 0.1 percent monthly in October after a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.



In contrast, the greenback climbed to a 5-week high of 1.0989 against the euro, reversing from a low of 1.1016 hit at 3:15 am ET. The currency is likely to locate resistance around the 1.06 level.



Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone economy grew in the third quarter as initially estimated.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded at the same rate.



The greenback rose to 1.3268 against the loonie and 0.6386 against the kiwi, from its early low of 1.3248 and a 9-day low of 0.6419, respectively. If the greenback rises again, it may test resistance around 1.35 against the loonie and 0.62 against the kiwi.



Extending early rally, the greenback appreciated to a 4-week high of 0.6782 against the aussie. Next immediate resistance for the greenback is seen around the 0.645 level.



Looking ahead, Canada new housing price index for September, U.S. producer prices for October and weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 9 will be featured in the New York session.



At 10:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the economy before the House Budget Committee in Washington DC.



