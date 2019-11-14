

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp. unveiled its sixth and the world's largest Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, featuring Starbucks Reserve specialty coffee menu, boutique Milanese Princi bakery, and Arriviamo Bar for coffee cocktails.



It will throw open the iconic five-storey glass-clad building in 35,000 square feet space, employing about 200 people, to the public on Friday. The site at the corner of North Michigan Avenue and Erie Street was previously occupied by Crate & Barrel.



Besides some exclusive coffees, the store will also have a cocktail bar and a kitchen operated by local Italian bakery Princi to serve bread, desserts, pizza and salads.



There are three main coffee bars at the Roastery, which in total offer seven brewing methods, including espresso, pour over, coffee press, siphon, Chemex, Clover and cold brewing.



The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago is the only Starbucks location in the U.S. to offer on-demand liquid Nitrogen Gelato, which previously debuted at the Milan Roastery when it opened in September 2018.



The Chicago Roastery will feature a dedicated Arriviamo Bar, like the Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations in New York and Milan. It is inspired by the Italian tradition of aperitivo.



The coffee chain currently has more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and nearly 30,000 globally.



The company had opened its first Starbucks store outside of Seattle in Chicago nearly 30 years ago. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery, which is dubbed as 'theatrical, experiential shrines to coffee passion,' is completely different from a traditional Starbucks store. It offers multiple brewing methods, specialty Reserve beverages and innovative mixology.



The Chicago roastery is the last and largest of the chain's grand coffee stores. It is the third in the U.S. after the one opened in the company's hometown of Seattle in December 2014 and in New York in December 2018. The international Reserve Roasteries are located in Milan, Shanghai and Tokyo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX