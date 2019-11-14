

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy expanded at a stable rate in the third quarter, preliminary estimates from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent from the previous quarter. In the second quarter, the economy had expanded 0.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose a working-day adjusted 1.9 percent in the third quarter. In the June quarter, the growth rate was 1.2 percent.



The statistical office also reported that the national economic output increased 0.8 percent annually in the month of September after a revised 2.1 percent growth in August. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the output fell 0.4 percent from the previous month.



