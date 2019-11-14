

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by much more than expected in the week ended November 9th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 211,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 217,000, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 215,250.



