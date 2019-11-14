Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898006 ISIN: US0079731008 Ticker-Symbol: AVX 
Tradegate
13.11.19
19:40 Uhr
58,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,50 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,00
58,50
14:54
58,00
58,50
12:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC58,50-2,50 %