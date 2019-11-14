Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 73% in 2019
The temporary lull in corporate profits seems to be over (at least for some tech stocks). Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) recently surprised Wall Street after it announced third-quarter earnings that trounced analyst forecasts.
The strong results and positive guidance sent AEIS stock soaring, breaking through a tested resistance level at $60.00 and hitting a new 52-week high of $72.26.
At the time of this writing, Advanced Energy Industries stock is trading up 51% year-over-year and up 73% since the start of 2019.
AEIS Stock Overview
Advanced Energy Industries designs, manufactures,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
