

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.40 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $29.64 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.32 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.3% to $139.83 million from $184.82 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $9.32 Mln. vs. $31.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $139.83 Mln vs. $184.82 Mln last year.



