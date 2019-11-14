

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



In the second quarter, the economy grew 0.9 percent from the previous three months. The economy expanded 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year.



Third quarter growth was largely driven by a slump in industrial production that was partly offset by a broad based growth in private service industries.



Employment rose 0.2 percent quarterly in the September quarter.



The statistical office is set to release detail data for third quarter growth on November 29.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX