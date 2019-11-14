

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy grew at a robust pace in the third quarter, supported by industry, construction and market-based services, initial estimates from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year following a 5.2 percent increase in the previous quarter.



On a calendar adjusted basis, GDP grew 5.1 percent year-on-year, same as in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast 4.7 percent expansion.



After seasonal and calendar adjustments, GDP rose 1.1 percent from the second quarter, when it expanded 1.5 percent.



