

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Lionsgate's movies will be launched on Amazon Prime Video in the UK Beginning 1st January 2020, Amazon said.



The multi-year deal between the two companies will enable Prime members in the UK, or those subscribing to the monthly standalone Prime Video service offer, to access Lionsgate hits like Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood and Lionsgate UK's The Personal History of David Copperfield.



The agreement also encompasses upcoming Lionsgate films such as the critically-acclaimed Knives Out, the action epic Midway and the buzzy Bombshell.



Amazon noted that prime Video customers will be able to enjoy new movies anywhere and anytime at no additional cost to their membership on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin's V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online at www.amazon.co.uk/prime video.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX