

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland stock market was down in negative territory on Thursday, as worries about global economic slowdown and the continued uncertainty about U.S.-China trade negotiations rendered the mood bearish and dragged down share prices.



The benchmark SMI, which edged up to 10,311.92 in early trades, ended the day with a loss of 65.99 points, or 0.64%, at 10,233.23, a few points off the day's low.



On Wednesday, the SMI ended down 14.94 points, or 0.14%, at 10,299.22.



Givaudan, Roche Holding and Sika ended lower by about 1.3%. Nestle shed 1.07% and Swisscom declined nearly 1%.



Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Novartis shed 0.5 to 0.75%.



Zurich Insurance Group shares ended flat. The insurer aims for a business operating profit after tax return on equity in excess of 14% over the next three years, up from its current target of more than 12%. It also looks to record organic earnings per share growth of at least 5% annually.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, Baloise Holding shed about 3.2%. PSP Swiss Property declined 1.6% and Logitech International ended lower by 1.1%.



Sunrise Communications gained 1.08%. Temenos Group ended nearly 1% up after the company announced issuance of bonds worth 220 million Swiss francs.



In economic news, Producer Prices in Switzerland decreased to 100.90 Index Points in October from 101.11 Index Points in September of 2019.



Year-on-Year, producer and import prices in Switzerland went down 2.4% in October 2019, following a 2% decline in the previous month and worse than market consensus of a 1.9% fall. It was the steepest slump in producer and import prices since April 2016.



