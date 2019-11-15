

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's house prices logged a moderate growth in October, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



In 70 major cities, house prices increased 0.5 percent in October from the previous month.



Among 70 cities surveyed by the NBS, prices increased in 50 cities compared to 53 in September.



On a monthly basis, house prices fell 0.2 percent in Beijing and by 0.1 percent in Guangzhou. Meanwhile, house prices rose 0.4 percent each in Shanghai and Shenzhen, data showed.



Data released on Thursday showed that property investment increased 10.3 percent during January to October period, compared to 10.5 percent rise in January to September.



