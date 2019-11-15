

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpetright Plc. (CPR.L) agreed to be acquired by its largest shareholder Meditor, in a deal which values the company at 15.19 million pounds.



As per the deal, shareholders of the company will receive 5 pence per share in cash.



Meditor Fund is the beneficial owner of 29.9% of the issued shares of Carpetright.



Carpetright board plans to recommend its shareholders vote or procure votes to approve the deal at the Court Meeting and vote or procure votes in favour of the Carpetright Resolution at the General Meeting.



If the deal is sanctioned by the Court, subject to any applicable requirements of the London Stock Exchange, Meditor plans to procure that Carpetright will make an application to the FCA for cancellation of the listing of Carpetright Shares on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for cancellation.



