Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904879 ISIN: GB0001772945 Ticker-Symbol: PTG 
Stuttgart
15.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARPETRIGHT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARPETRIGHT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARPETRIGHT
CARPETRIGHT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARPETRIGHT PLC0,0450,00 %